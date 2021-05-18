TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Cineflix Rights

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
The true story of Lorena Bobbitt is told in Cineflix Rights’ I Was Lorena Bobbitt, one of the highlights featured in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

“Lorena Bobbitt became globally famous for an infamous act but very few people knew what drove her to commit it and what she’s done since then,” says James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights. “That’s why we believe this powerful, award-nominated TV movie telling her story from her own perspective for the first time will have worldwide appeal.”

Bobbitt made tabloid headlines when, after enduring years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now a powerful crusader for women’s rights, she tells her story for the first time in this award-nominated movie.











