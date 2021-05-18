Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home / Top Stories / TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Tesera Entertainment

TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Tesera Entertainment

World Screen 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Gene George’s Tesera Entertainment has a stable of TV movies to offer the global buying community, with A Mother’s Secret and Christmas Together among the selections in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

“Thrillers continue to deliver strong ratings around the globe,” says George, the president of Tesera. “Starring Brittany Underwood in a chilling role, A Mother’s Secret is a perfectly crafted, edge-of-your-seat movie that takes you on a tense, wild ride with a surprise ending.”

In Christmas Together, a woman leaves New York for L.A. after a breakup and falls in love while renting the guest house of a young father. “Holiday movies are perfect fare in today’s world for all of us who are seeking feel-good, escapist entertainment,” George says. “Christmas Together is a heartfelt romance about two people who meet unexpectedly and fall in love over the holidays. As a viewer, it checks all the boxes.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Discovery Extends David Zaslav’s Contract Through 2027

David Zaslav is set to remain president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. through 2027, extending his previous contract, which ran till the end of 2023.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.