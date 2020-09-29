Spotlight: Voxx Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Voxx Studios is dedicated to creative audio services for film, television and gaming.

The facilities incorporate ten recording rooms, five mixing bays and a 1,500-square-foot state-of-the-art recording and mixing studio, open for ADR and music recording (including full bands), as well as surround-sound mixing for music, and 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos for home-theater mixing.

“With over 5,000 hours of localized feature films, telenovelas, series, animations, reality shows and games under our belt, we pride ourselves on our prompt delivery times, competitive pricing and, most importantly, the distinctive quality of our products,” says Silviu Epure, general manager. Voxx provides language dubbing in a multitude of languages, including English, Neutral Spanish, Castilian Spanish, German, French, Italian, Mandarin and Japanese.

Epure says, “Our Voxx home gives you a warm welcome, ready to accommodate all your needs and deliver a product you can be proud of always and anywhere.”