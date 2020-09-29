SVOD Expected to Generate $100 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital TV Research is forecasting that SVOD revenues for 138 countries will reach $100 billion by 2025, double the $50 billion recorded in 2019.

SVOD revenues are expected to exceed $1 billion in 16 countries by 2025, double from eight countries in 2019. The U.S. will remain the SVOD revenue leader by a wide margin, adding nearly $18 billion between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to $42 billion. However, its share of global SVOD revenues will fall from 49 percent in 2019 to 42 percent in 2025.

The number of SVOD subs is set to increase by 529 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1.17 million. China and the U.S. together will account for 51 percent of the global total by 2025. This is down from 63 percent in 2019.

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video together will control half the world’s SVOD subscriptions by 2025, the report suggests. Disney+ will be the biggest winner by adding 142 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 172 million. Netflix will add 91 million subscribers to total 263 million.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “We believe that Disney+ will have a huge impact. However, we have lowered our 2025 forecasts by 30 million since our May edition. Analysis of Disney’s June results showed a rapid deceleration in subscriber additions after an initial spike in its early launch countries. We expect this to be repeated elsewhere.”