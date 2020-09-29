Julie Bristow Unveils The Content Catalyst Fund

ADVERTISEMENT

The Content Catalyst Fund (CCF), a development and funding company focusing on content developed, delivered and designed by women and about women, has been launched by Julie Bristow, formerly CEO and president of Bristow Global Media.

The CCF aims to catalyze the creation of stories made through a female lens. Based in Canada but with an international reach, the CCF will develop and invest in unscripted and scripted content, with an initial focus on unscripted. It will help female creators to find an audience for their work by investing both funds and end-to-end strategic support in viable female-led projects. Mona Minhas will serve as chief financial officer at the CCF.

Bristow launched Bristow Global Media (BGM) in 2013 to create, package and produce multi-genre, multiplatform content for the international marketplace. In 2017, Kew Media Group acquired BGM, which was subsequently bought by Quebec-based Datsit Sphere in late 2019.

Bristow said: “There are no end of amazing female creators out there—and no end of audiences hungry for stories told through the female lens. The problem is women working in the content industry do not enjoy the same access to influence and capital, despite market data proving conclusively that female-driven content is profitable. The CCF intends to change that. We believe there has never been a better time to rethink and redesign the way women make content for women. At CCF, content will always be queen.”