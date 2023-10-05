Thursday, October 5, 2023
MIPCOM Spotlight: Voxx Studios

Voxx Studios offers dubbing in 50-plus languages, covering six continents.

The studio also provides text localization, including subtitles, closed captions and forced narratives, as well as recording services for original voices for animation and ADR.

“There are nearly 8 billion human voices on Earth, and no two are the same,” says Andrei Zinca, president. “As an award-winning dubbing studio, we understand how to best connect the world’s voices through our shared stories.”

Based in Los Angeles and counting 11 state-of-the-art audio recording studios, Voxx is the only dubbing company run by filmmakers, actors and producers, Zinca adds. “We are passionate storytellers, just like our clients, and are always ready to help them tell theirs. We are not a large company, but we can reach far.”

“Creative is the language we speak at Voxx,” says Zinca.











