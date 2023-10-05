STARZPLAY to Deliver ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

STARZPLAY will bring its subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa coverage of this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The platform kicks off its coverage today, with the tournament running through November 19. E-Vision acquired the rights for its CricLife channels streaming on STARZPLAY. Subscribers can purchase the STARZPLAY Annual Cricket Pack at a 50 percent discount, for AED 16.67 a month, or sign up for the ICC CWC 2023 Tournament Pass.

Danny Bates, chief operations officer at STARZPLAY, commented, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is the biggest event of the year, and we are excited to bring this prestigious tournament to fans across MENA. At STARZPLAY, we are committed to providing our subscribers with a diverse range of world-class sports, and bringing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to STARZPLAY re-enforces that commitment. Our platform has witnessed remarkable viewership with previous ICC tournaments, and we are confident that this year’s Cricket World Cup will be no exception.”

Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, added: “We are committed to delivering the pinnacle of sports and entertainment content, sourced both locally and globally. Our very own CricLife brand that is now the home of cricket in the MENA region is proud to be the official broadcaster for ICC Men’s World Cup, and we are elated to bring this to the customers through STARZPLAY.”