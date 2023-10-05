GRB Media Ranch Reveals MIPCOM Catalog

ADVERTISEMENT

GRB Media Ranch has acquired over 330 hours of new programs for its international distribution catalog to be offered at MIPCOM.

The Dark Zone paranormal programs have been added to the slate, consisting of ten series, including Ghost Ship: The Queen Mary Experiment, Lizzie Borden Murder House, The Conjuring House: A Homecoming, The Paranormal Files, Paranormal Quest and The Witching Hour.

Along with these titles, the company is presenting Who is Stan Smith? The Sole of a Champion, from executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter, charting the extraordinary life of tennis champion and sneaker icon Stan Smith.

Scripted true crime series are featured, following what happens when friendships turn deadly. These include I Killed my BFF as well as a movie based on a true story, I Killed my BFF: The Preacher’s Daughter.

Also included are the fictional thriller TV movie Ruined and the paranormal doc Aliens on the Moon: The Truth Exposed. Icons Unearthed: James Bond delves into the spy franchise.

In documentaries, GRB Media Ranch is offering Magnolia’s Hope, about Rett Syndrome, and Boy Boy, a humorous series offering viewers an insider’s look into Montreal’s gay porn industry.

Sophie Ferron, co-principal, stated: “GRB Media Ranch is thrilled to start our very first market as a JV with a broad variety of new programs—over 330 hours. We are offering a 360-degree approach with our factual, fiction and format programming. Our motto at GRB Media Ranch is ‘…we’ve got stories!’ And we certainly do, with over 5,000 hours in our catalog!”

Gary R. Benz, co-principal, added: “We will make our initial market appearance with a rich catalog and a large, strong team. It embodies what we contemplated when we created our joint venture.”