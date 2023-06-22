Video Interview: Cannes Confidential’s Stars

Set against the backdrop of Cannes, France, Acorn TV’s Cannes Confidential weaves together a classic story-of-the-week procedural and an intriguing underlying arc. The six-episode series, from Midsomer Murders creator Chris Murray, centers on the relationship between idealistic, local underdog cop Camille Delmasse, played by Lucie Lucas (Clem), and ex-conman Harry King, played by Jamie Bamber (Marcella, Battlestar Galactica), who form an unlikely crime-fighting partnership. The series debuts on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia and the U.K. on June 26.

Lucas, Bamber and fellow star Tamara Marthe sat down with World Screen Weekly’s Mansha Daswani for a behind-the-scenes look at Cannes Confidential.