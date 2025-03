ADVERTISEMENT

HBO has landed a two-year first-look television deal with Sharon Horgan and her Merman production company.

The first project under the deal, with Horgan serving as writer, star and executive producer, has received a straight-to-series order, following a 50-year-old divorcee’s search for sex and love while caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown-up son.

Amy Gravitt, executive VP of comedy programming at HBO and Max, said: “We’re thrilled to be reunited with Sharon. Her willingness to offer up her own experiences through the characters she creates makes us all feel a little less lonely, that is what sets her comedy apart so brilliantly. She also has such a sharp eye for material and a strong desire to shepherd other people’s stories. We’re looking forward to the new talent she will bring into the fold.”

Horgan added: “I’m so happy to once again be working with Casey, Amy, Francesca and the team at HBO and really excited that Merman get to continue to tell stories for a company that’s been home to some of the most iconic television shows ever created.”