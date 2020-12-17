Blackpills Pacts with THEMA to Expand Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackpills has partnered with the Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA to further its distribution across Latin America, North America, Canada, Asia Pacific, Africa, Russia, Poland and UAE.

A scripted content production company, Blackpills creates short-form series for the young adult audience that question society and reflect global themes and authentic topics across the drama, comedy, sci-fi, thriller, animation, parody and adventure genres. It has produced more than 50 shows designed for mobile devices and localized in 15 languages.

Patrick Holzman, CEO of Blackpills, said: “Blackpills is delighted with this agreement that allows it to approach THEMA’s extensive customer and prospect base of distributors around the world. This agreement once again strengthens the exposure of Blackpills’ brand in territories where we had little or no presence and will quickly allow privileged access to our catalog of premium short-form series, which are becoming essential for young adults.”

Philippe Rouxel, executive VP distribution at THEMA, added: “We are very excited to welcome Blackpills into THEMA’s growing portfolio of non-linear content propositions. Our aim is to bring Blackpills distinctive short-form drama series, with their unique storytelling, to ever-engaged young adult audiences throughout the world.”