CJ ENM has reorganized its content business operations, elevating Jangho Seo and Sebastian Kim.

As executive VP, Seo will lead the content business division, which includes a newly formed international content business department as the Korean media giant looks to expand its global reach. The reorganized content business will include the international and domestic distribution teams, as well as a sports business segment.

Seo commented: “I am honored to take on this expanded role as we elevate our efforts to position CJ ENM as a leading global content provider. With this enhanced structure and talented teams across the division, we are poised to strengthen our partnerships and bring exceptional content to audiences worldwide.”

Kim, formerly director of the international content sales team, has been promoted to lead the international content business department. Kim stated: “With our talented teams and innovative strategies, I am confident we will further elevate CJ ENM’s standing on the global stage and continue to delight audiences everywhere. I look forward to contributing to this exciting new chapter for the company.”