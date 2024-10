ADVERTISEMENT

CJ ENM has said it will keep its annual content spend at 1 trillion won ($741 million), the highest in the competitive Korean market.

The company announced its content ambitions during a session at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). “Despite the growing uncertainty in the film industry, we will continue to support creators and enable their imaginations to come to life and shine bright,” said Yoon Sang-hyun, CEO of CJ ENM.

The session also featured executives from CJ CGV, Studio Dragon and TVING highlighting their growth strategies, focused on building talent relationships, developing synergies across linear and digital platforms and scaling distribution opportunities.

Of note, Studio Dragon has around 20 projects in development globally as it looks to drive its production business in the U.S. and Japan. TVING is eyeing international growth in markets with strong affinity for Korean content.