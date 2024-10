ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 4,000 hours of free-to-stream Korean shows and movies have landed on Samsung TV Plus and are now available on demand.

The new K-Content comes from Korean production companies CJ ENM and NEW ID and distribution company KT Alpha. The deal has made Samsung TV Plus one of the largest providers of Korean scripted and unscripted TV series and movies in the U.S.

“K-Content is no longer niche—it’s one of the fastest growing and most watched categories globally, and Samsung TV Plus is uniquely positioned to deliver an unparalleled experience in this space with an endless offering of premium K-content,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and general manager of Samsung TV Plus. “Our partnerships with the leading Korean production and distribution companies CJ ENM, NEW ID and KT Alpha came naturally, with Samsung TV Plus being the platform of choice to reach the largest audience possible of both existing K-fans and new viewers.”

Seo Jang-ho, senior VP of the CJ ENM content business division, added, “As a leading entertainment company, CJ ENM offers the widest range of K-content, from hit dramas and variety shows to K-Pop and globally acclaimed films. Through Samsung TV Plus, we are excited not only to bring our diverse content libraries to international audiences but also to explore new collaboration opportunities to further expand the impact of Korean entertainment.”