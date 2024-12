ADVERTISEMENT

Armando Iannucci has launched the production company Touchscreen, which has a U.K. development partnership in place with BBC Studios.

BBC Studios and Touchscreen will work together to develop and co-produce “innovative, daring and world-class” scripted programming for the U.K. and international markets, to then be distributed by BBC Studios.

The new partnership will be committed to mentoring and championing new British talent, on and off screen, and telling stories that resonate globally.

Working alongside Iannucci at Touchscreen will be his long-standing collaborator and producer Kevin Loader, joined by development producer Charlotte Draper.

Iannucci said: “Touchscreen is focused on making projects that reflect, confront or celebrate the world we live in. I’ll be continuing my relationship with HBO, and now, with Touchscreen, I have the opportunity to nurture new creative and production talent and ideas. I’m so glad that I’ll be partnering with BBC Studios to do this, especially as the BBC is where I learned my craft. The aim of Touchscreen, with the support of BBC Studios, is to give others the same opportunity to find their voice and reach their audience and for us together to make shows that are daring, that get people talking and encourage us all to look at our world afresh.”

Mark Linsey, president of scripted at BBC Studios, said: “I’m delighted that BBC Studios is going to be in partnership with Armando and Touchscreen. Developing new British talent is critical for the future of our creative industry and I’m excited to see what talent and new storytelling we can build together.”