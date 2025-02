ADVERTISEMENT

Television viewing in the U.S. in January was up 5 percent on December, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge, largely driven by news and sporting events.

Streaming took a 42.6 percent share of all viewing in January, with cable at 24.4 percent and broadcast at 22.5 percent. Games across the NFL and NCAA delivered big audiences for broadcast and cable in the period, Nielsen said. Overall, there was a 42 percent gain in cable sports viewing in January.

Broadcast saw a 5.1 percent gain in January, while cable rose 7 percent. Streaming increased by 3 percent on December and 21 percent on the year-ago period.

YouTube remains in the lead with 10.8 percent of all viewing, with Netflix reaching a record of 8.6 percent, in large part thanks to season two of Squid Game, followed by all Disney streaming at 4.7 percent and Prime Video at 3.7 percent. The Roku Channel powered itself to a 2.1 percent share, ahead of Tubi’s 1.7 percent, Peacock and Paramount at 1.4 percent, Max at 1.3 percent and Pluto TV at just under 1 percent.