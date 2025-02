ADVERTISEMENT

A+E has created a new digital division, led by Ann McGowan as the newly appointed general manager of digital platforms.

The initiative aims to further expand the company’s digital footprint, diversify its business model and deliver innovative and engaging experiences that resonate with audiences and advertisers.

As general manager, McGowan will oversee A+E’s digital platforms, developing strategies to grow audience engagement and revenue while optimizing content delivery across channels. She will lead a team focused on diversifying revenue streams, expanding audiences and ensuring operational efficiency.

McGowan and the new digital division will collaborate with teams across the organization to achieve the company’s strategic goals and to strengthen the company’s commitment to bringing its content to consumers in innovative and engaging ways.

“A+E is an innovative creator of distinct content that permeates the entire multiplatform media ecosystem, and I could not have more confidence in Ann’s ability to lead our digital vision alongside our talented team,” said Juliana Stock, chief digital officer and chief marketing officer for A+E, to whom McGowan will report. “Her expertise in digital innovation and strategic leadership will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to continue to grow audience engagement, streamline operations and deliver high-quality experiences that resonate with viewers and advertising partners alike. This effort represents another exciting step for A+E, to meet viewers wherever and however they are consuming content and addressing the needs of our audiences and partners, all while growing our reach, relevance and revenue.”

A+E Digital encompasses an ecosystem across dedicated brand sites with robust editorial content; YouTube channels; SVOD platforms, including A&E Crime Central, HISTORY Vault and Lifetime Movie Club; short-form video creation; editorial newsletters; and dozens of social handles across Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok.

The division’s first initiative, the relaunch of History.com, will transform the site into a destination for editorial and short-form content. The revamped platform will feature an expanded This Day in History section, fresh articles connecting history to current trends and next-day streaming of The HISTORY Channel series.

Looking ahead, A+E Networks plans to roll out additional initiatives within the new Digital Division, focusing on personalization, community building and creating innovative opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences.

“I’m thrilled to join A+E Networks and lead the new digital division as we shape the future of how audiences engage with our content,” said McGowan. “A+E’s unmatched legacy of storytelling, combined with its forward-thinking approach to digital innovation, makes it a true leader in bringing the power of human experience to consumers across the multimedia landscape. With the relaunch of History.com and other exciting initiatives, we have an incredible opportunity to deliver impactful, dynamic experiences while continuing to push boundaries in the digital space.”