Nielsen’s The Gauge report for December, a month bookended by the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, measured record usage for YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video, with overall viewing up 4 percent on the previous month.

In December, Netflix accounted for 8.5 percent of total viewing, boosted by special NFL games, Carry-On and Squid Game season two. YouTube hit a record 11.1 percent share. NFL games, Red One and Beast Games helped power Prime Video to a 4 percent share. Max was up 18 percent, driven by library hits such as The Big Bang Theory and Friends, as well as newcomer Dune: Prophecy.

Overall, streaming viewership rose 9 percent to secure a total of 43.4 percent of TV watch time. Broadcast and cable saw sports gains, while cable also saw a boost thanks to feature-film viewing.