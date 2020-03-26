Vuulr Staffs Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr, an online content marketplace for film and TV rights, is gearing up for its next phase of global expansion with multiple executive hires.

Avanthi Ram joins Vuulr as marketplace success lead, tapped to drive growth in film and TV licensing transactions and build long-term relationships with key accounts. Avanthi has more than 15 years of experience in media and content acquisition, distribution, business and sales. She joins Vuulr from The Walt Disney Company, where she was senior manager for content acquisitions.

Rachel Cheong has been appointed as digital marketing manager. Cheong will help to drive business growth by developing global digital marketing strategies. She joins Vuulr from digital and social media marketing agency Vocanic.

Damon Loh comes on board as a content operations executive, a role that will see him support Vuulr’s content operations by overseeing quality control and metadata management.

Ray Goh joins the company as sales and operations executive, supporting sales operations and will be a member of Vuulr’s customer success team.

Ian McKee, CEO of Vuulr, said: “We’re delighted to announce these top-class appointments as we embark on an important phase of expansion for Vuulr. Having the right team in place is vital to the growth of any company and we are looking forward to continuing our mission to transform distribution and acquisition in the film and TV ecosystem.”