Fugitive to Take Mom vs Matchmaker Global

Fugitive is expanding its business to distribute select finished content from its partners and has picked up the competitive dating series Mom vs Matchmaker.

Produced by Go Button Media for Canada’s OUTtv, Mom vs Matchmaker sees celebrity matchmaker Carmelia Ray face off against a fierce and fiery mom in each episode, in a bid to see who can find the best date for the mom’s son or daughter. Fugitive is also preselling an additional ten episodes for the show’s fifth season and will be representing the format internationally.

Fugitive’s Merrily Ross commented: “With big characters and hilarious moments in the woo camps, plus a mix of unlikely matches and fledgling romances, Mom vs Matchmaker is a highly entertaining and standout dating show for a broad audience—and makes a great co-viewing program for parents with older children. We are delighted to be working with the talented team at Go Button Media and look forward to representing not only the existing four seasons of this show but also the format, which can be readily adapted for broadcasters worldwide.”

Natasha Ryan, executive producer and the show’s creator from Go Button Media, added: “Fugitive’s enthusiasm for Mom vs Matchmaker made them a natural partner for our show. Merrily and her partner Anthony Kimble are not only adept salespeople with significant contacts internationally, but they also have extensive experience with formats and a clear understanding of how to develop and grow program brands.”