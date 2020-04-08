Fugitive Pacts with Rogo Productions for Factual, Drama Titles

ADVERTISEMENT

Fugitive has formed an exclusive partnership with the AJH Films company Rogo Productions to represent a new drama biopic, two factual series and a feature documentary.

Per the deal, Fugitive will pick up the international distribution rights to the biographical doc Keep Quiet about Csanád Szegedi, an anti-Semitic, far-right Hungarian radical, who went on a three-year journey to embrace Judaism when he discovered that he was Jewish. It also acquired a new docuseries from Chris Martin (Under the Wire, The War on Democracy), Conflict of Interest, which delves into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; and Empty Planet, a fast-turnaround COVID-19 series.

Fugitive has also become a development and distribution partner on Abby, a new multi-part drama series based on the true story of Abby Stein, a young woman from New York who used to be an ultra-Orthodox Rabbi. It follows Abby’s journey of self-discovery and transformation into a leading LGBTQ activist, exploring what identity, community, religion and family mean.

Anthony Kimble, founder of Fugitive, said: “We are super excited to be working with Rogo Productions. Keep Quiet did a fantastic job of raising Alex [Holder]’s international profile, so we are confident that all four projects will be very much in demand. We are especially pleased to be co-developing the incredible new scripted series, Abby, and taking it out to the market to find broadcast partners. It explores very contemporary themes but takes us into two polar opposite worlds, the transgender community and New York’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community. Biopics often make for appealing subjects as real life is always stranger than fiction—and the life covered in this story is truly unbelievable.”

Alex Holder, managing director of Rogo Productions, added: “Conflict of Interest, Keep Quiet and Abby convey important contemporary messages about religion, tolerance and acceptance. These messages really need to be heard so I am delighted to be working in partnership with Fugitive. Not only will the team’s advice and development skills help to deliver a brilliantly compelling drama, but its international expertise will ensure that these titles—along with our fast turnaround COVID-19 series, Empty Planet—will ultimately be seen by as many people as possible around the globe.”