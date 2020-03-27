BBC Studios Seals Content Deal with China’s Huawei

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios and Huawei Video have struck a deal to deliver 300 hours of British content direct to mobile devices.

The deal covers mainland China, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, as well as countries across Western and Central Europe, Russia, the Nordics, the Middle East, South Africa and Latin America. Among the shows included in the pact are the drama Call the Midwife and new comedy-drama Ghosts, as well as the darkly comedic Inside No 9 and science series Wonders of the Solar System.

Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios, said: “This new agreement gives us the opportunity to create a long term multi-territory licensing relationship with Huawei Video and we’re delighted to have a significant presence on the platform. It will take some of the best, boldest and most creative British content directly to many millions of Huawei mobile users across the world.”

Alex Zhang, president of Huawei consumer cloud service, said: “We’re pleased that this deal will enable us to offer our users a range of quality British programming from BBC Studios Distribution’s impressive catalog. We believe it will really appeal to both our existing and new customers, as we continue to take Huawei Video to more markets around the world.”