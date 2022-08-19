Warner Bros. Discovery Outlines CEE MENAT Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Cooke, general manager of Warner Bros. Discovery for Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltics, the Middle East, Mediterranean and Turkey (CEE MENAT), has put in place his leadership team.

Cooke said: “I have spent the last few weeks getting to know the key leaders across the combined business and learning as much as I can to make the best decisions for our structure and strategy moving forward. As we have a large and complex region, it’s reassuring to see we have so much talent and skilled people across the board. Therefore, I’m pleased to announce today my leadership team who, together with their respective teams, will support me in driving the business of Warner Bros. Discovery forward in our region.”

Roni Patel will be responsible for managing content licensing for the combined region and the Nordics.

Andrei Grigorescu takes on responsibility for ad sales for the combined region.

Cristina Valasutean will be responsible for business development and distribution in Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Kenechi Belusevic will head up business development and distribution in SEE (Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, FYR of Macedonia, Slovenia, Albania), the Baltics (Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania), CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan), the Mediterranean (Greece, Malta and Cyprus), Israel and lead on commercial sports development across the combined region.

Francesco Perta will be responsible for business development and distribution in MENA and Turkey.

Grigory Lavrov will have oversight for trade marketing across the combined region and channel management for TLC and DMAX in Turkey and Fatafeat in the Middle East.

Lee Hobbs will be responsible for the EMEA-wide pay-TV channel business (including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV and ID brands) and will take on the responsibility for the new-look EMEA WBD Creative Agency servicing multiple content and channel brands.

Mabelie Bruijns will be handling all communications across the combined region and pay-TV networks business in EMEA.