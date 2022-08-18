TVS Celebrates 33rd Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Syndication Co. (TVS) is marking its 33rd year in business this month, with a range of programming available for cash licensing in the U.S., internationally and for in-flight entertainment.

TVS programs available for cash licensing to international, U.S. cable, digital and in-flight entertainment include lifestyle, travel/adventure, documentaries, children’s educational, sports and movies. Recent acquisitions include When the Bands Stopped Playing: The Covid Aftermath, Marlin Quest, I’m Fine Not Really, The New Chicago Mob, Mumfred and Monkey and Judge Mom and Dad.

TVS also syndicates nine series, plus various specials throughout the year in the U.S. Its slate of nine series and specials in syndication include Small Town Big Deal, RaceWeek, Sports Stars of Tomorrow, Laura McKenzie’s Traveler, Street Magic, Ron Hazelton’s House Calls, E/I series Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World and Everyday Heroes, a 12-month special TV package.

“Longevity in this business can be daunting, but TVS has found the right formula working alongside longtime clients and representing outstanding shows,” said Cassie Yde, who founded the company with her husband and, following his death in 2006, took the helm as president. “As important as it is to have quality programming, we value the working relationships we have built with our producers and buyers, and the TVS team, comprised of all women, are a crucial asset to the success TVS enjoys today.”

Kevin Welk, president of GameDay Productions, said, “Working with the TVS team over the past ten years has been a complete joy. They are great ‘relationship people’ who understand our programming and how it best fits the wants and needs of our TV station partners. The syndication business today demands creativity, flexibility and persistence, all characteristics that describe TVS’ approach.”

Rodney Miller, creator and co-host of Small Town Big Deal, said, “Cassie and the team at TVS are exceptional. No one, including Jann and I, thought we could ever be cleared in so many markets and so quickly. They have been our syndicator since 2015 and we are more than pleased. Even other syndicators are amazed at their success.”

Co-host Jann Carl added, “They have great relationships and choosing them for our syndicator has been one of the best decisions we’ve made as we continue the journey with our show.”