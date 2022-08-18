Friday, August 19, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Streaming Surpasses Cable in U.S. Viewing Share

Streaming Surpasses Cable in U.S. Viewing Share

Mansha Daswani 21 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, streaming usage surpassed that of cable in the U.S., per Nielsen, representing 34.8 percent of TV consumption in July, with cable at 34.4 percent.

According to Nielsen’s The Gauge, a monthly look at TV and streaming trends, broadcast television clocked in at 21.6 percent, a 9.8 percent year-on-year change. Cable was down 8.9 percent year-on-year, while streaming was up 22.6 percent. Time spent streaming in July averaged nearly 191 billion minutes per week.

Netflix took the largest share of viewing time, at 8 percent, boosted by Stranger Things, with YouTube at 7.3 percent. Hulu was a distant third at 3.6 percent, followed by Prime Video at 3 percent, Disney+ at 1.8 percent and HBO Max at 1 percent.











About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

TVS Celebrates 33rd Anniversary

The Television Syndication Co. (TVS) is marking its 33rd year in business this month, with a range of programming available for cash licensing in the U.S., internationally and for in-flight entertainment.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.