Marco Bassetti Set for MIPCOM Keynote

RX France, formerly Reed MIDEM, has lined up Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti for a keynote address at MIPCOM Cannes.

Bassetti oversees a burgeoning operation spanning 22 territories, over 120 production entities and a catalog that includes the megahits Survivor, Peaky Blinders, Big Brother and MasterChef, alongside Rogue Heroes, Blow Up, Starstruck and Marie Antoinette.

Bassetti will take to the stage on the market’s second day as part of the conference program’s Media Mastermind keynote series. The session will cover insights from Bassetti on the global producer/distributor’s strategy and wider industry trends.

Bassetti said: “After three years away, we are proud to be back in Cannes with over 200 of our global talent in tow. MIPCOM always stands as a momentous occasion for our business, and I look forward to taking the time to share more on our current strategy and the trends we are recognizing across the globe. So much has changed for us since we were last here, so it will be great to fully reconnect with the market and introduce our scaled-up group officially.”

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior said: “MIPCOM Cannes is back and supersized this year. Hearing from the man at the helm of what is now one of the world’s largest independent production groups couldn’t be more appropriate. We look forward to warmly welcoming Marco back to Cannes and back to the Grand Auditorium stage.”