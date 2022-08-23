Escapade Media Hires for Regional Consultant Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Escapade Media has tapped Endemol Shine International alum James Braham as consultant for the U.K., Ireland, Germany and select U.S. clients.

Braham brings more than 27 years of experience in TV content distribution to the job. In his first major role, he oversaw sales in Asia at Pearson Television International (later Fremantle). He joined Southern Star International in 2005 to handle Eastern Europe sales and later added the Nordics to his role.

At Endemol, Braham had sales responsibility for Eastern Europe and, later, German-speaking Europe. Braham then headed up U.K. and Ireland sales at Endemol Shine International.

As a sales consultant, Braham has licensed content for independent producers and developed drama series, movies and factual-entertainment content, working with co-production partners and sourcing finance.

“I am delighted to work with Natalie and her team, with Escapade’s buzzing slate of content to share with viewers across the diverse and dynamic regions I will represent,” Braham said.

Natalie Lawley added, “Escapade is extremely excited to be working with James across these territories and having his expertise on board. Escapade has grown so much over the years and with our development slate gaining success, James’s expertise is a huge asset.”