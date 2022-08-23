Chicken Soup for the Soul Forms New Senior Exec Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Following its acquisition of Redbox, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has formed a new senior leadership team led by Galen C. Smith, executive vice chairman, and Jonathan Katz, president.

Smith will oversee all long-term planning for the company, including strategy, mergers and acquisitions and corporate services. Reporting to him are Peter Binazeski, senior VP of corporate communications; Marisa Famulare, chief people officer; Jason Kwong, chief innovation officer; Chris Mitchell, chief financial officer; Elana Sofko, chief strategy officer; and Fred Stein, chief legal officer.

Katz will oversee day-to-day operations, including the company’s streaming, kiosk, distribution and studio business. Reporting to him are Michael Chamberlain, chief operating officer and president of Redbox Service; David Ellender, chief executive officer of studios; David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer; Mike Feldner, chief marketing officer; Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer; and Adam Mosam, chief digital officer.

Smith and Katz will report to William J. Rouhana, chairman and CEO.

“Our new senior leadership team brings together some of the best executives in the streaming and entertainment business and sets us up for continued success,” Rouhana said. “Our company is scaling rapidly, especially after our recent acquisition of Redbox. As we continue to grow, this team has the knowledge, skill and drive to build a major company that delivers premium entertainment to value-conscious consumers. I’m very excited about the future of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.”