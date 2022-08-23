HBO Max Orders New Spanish-Language Comedy Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing Dirty (Monos con Pistola), a new Spanish-language comedy series set in the world of soccer, has been greenlit by HBO Max.

The seven-parter follows the life of soccer agent Alberto Martín Ruiz as he leaves the comfortable life of working at a large soccer agency to start his own venture. Navigating between his daily struggle with soccer players and his stressful family life, his only solace is his girlfriend, Sonia. Disaster strikes, however, when both his biggest client and girlfriend leave him.

Created by Jorge Valdano Sáenz and Pablo Tébar based on an idea from Carolina Bang and Álex de la Iglesia (30 Coins), the series is produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) for HBO Max.

Playing Dirty stars Hugo Silva (Los hombres de Paco), Dafne Fernández (Perfectos desconocidos, Tierra de lobos), Óscar Casas (Jaguar, Siempre bruja), Gorka Otxoa (Velvet, Friend Zone), Miguel Ángel Sola (The Minions of Midas, Sola), Kira Miró (Ferpect Crime, La que se avecina) and Diogo Sales (Game of Thrones). Adolfo Martínez (Zona hostil), Secun de la Rosa and Rodrigo Ruiz-Gallardón will direct the episodes.

Sáenz said: “Playing Dirty is a dramatic comedy that takes us into the crazy world of elite soccer but looks at the industry around it as opposed to the beautiful game. Specifically, it pokes fun at the hangers-on, sharks, and chaps as reckless as monkeys holding guns who are desperate to build their lives around these footballers who become rich and famous overnight with little idea of how to handle it.”

Miguel Salvat, VP of original programming and commissioning editor for Iberia at HBO Max, said, “We live in a global society that idolizes young people who kick a ball and go on to earn fortunes and power comparable to big business tycoons. It’s this world of excess that Playing Dirty explores, and as we find out, it’s not just on the pitch where the players risk the most serious injuries.”