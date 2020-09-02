ViacomCBS Networks International Appoints for Emerging Business

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has tapped Olivier Jollet to lead a new business unit that includes the entire digital portfolio for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA).

The EMEAA division has created a new dedicated unit to drive its digital business and capture new opportunities focused on the pay and free streaming sector, as well as mobile business, advanced advertising and ViacomCBS Digital Studios International.

Jollet has been managing director for Europe at Pluto TV since 2016, where he has led the strategy and business development for Europe. Prior to his Pluto TV, Jollet worked at Watchever and Universal Music.

Now, Jollet will be responsible for developing and expanding the digital business across these markets reporting directly to Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA (VCN EMEAA).

“I am thrilled that Olivier will be taking on this new role,” said Annecchino. “Olivier’s digital expertise and entrepreneurial approach are essential to driving growth in these critical areas of the business. With digital initiatives in the region managed by Jollet, we will be ideally positioned to expand our integrated digital ecosystem while offering audiences the best of our brands, products, content and platforms.”

“It’s an honor to be appointed to this strategic role at such a critical moment for the company’s digital expansion,” said Jollet. “I thoroughly look forward to growing scale and reach in these business areas and furthering the company’s digital transformation.”