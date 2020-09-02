Hunger Games Movies Launch on Tubi

ADVERTISEMENT

All four installments of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games franchise have rolled out on the Fox Entertainment AVOD service Tubi.

The films are based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling book trilogy and star Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, who rises up to lead a rebellion against Panem’s tyrannical president after fighting to survive the brutal Hunger Games. All four of the blockbuster movies join Tubi’s library of 23,000 movies and television shows, free to viewers.

The four installments in The Hunger Games franchise include The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay–Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay–Part 2. In addition to Lawrence, the films star Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland.