Banijay Confirms Group CFO

Sophie Kurinckx has been appointed group chief financial officer for Banijay’s newly scaled-up business.

Kurinckx joined Banijay in 2010 as head of group financial control before taking up her current role in 2012. Integral to the successful completion of the organization’s recent refinancing drive and the subsequent acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, she will now be charged with aiding the integration of the department across the business’s 22-territory combined footprint and its portfolio of 120-plus production entities.

Ivan Nash Vila, chief financial officer of Endemol Shine Group, is departing the group.

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti commented: “Sophie is a much-admired member of the Banijay exec team. With us for over a decade, she has been at the forefront of our business’ growth and was a key driver in our refinancing efforts pre the recent acquisition. A firm leader, a financial connoisseur and a strategic visionary, she is well-equipped to prepare us for the future, while continuing to drive growth and innovation. I’d also like to thank Ivan for his partnership through the acquisition process and his expert management during the challenging times of COVID.”

Kurinckx commented: “In the past ten years, Banijay has been on quite the journey, rapidly expanding its footprint, building a globally admirable catalog and making a home for the best talent in the world. I am incredibly honored to be part of this story and look forward to welcoming new faces and expertise to the team worldwide as we integrate the two businesses.”