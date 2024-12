AVOD streamer Tubi will deliver Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil matches live in Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama next year.

“This partnership to broadcast two of Liga MX’s most popular teams aligns perfectly with Tubi’s mission to democratize content and bring premium entertainment to audiences across Mexico and Central America,” said David Salmon, executive VP and managing director of international at Tubi. ”By offering these matches completely free to viewers across all major connected TV platforms, we’re breaking down barriers to accessing live sports and delivering exceptional value to our advertising partners. These games are just the beginning of FOX Deportes on Tubi, which will soon include even more exciting live sports.”

Coverage begins on Tubi in Mexico and Central America with the match between León vs Pachuca on February 5, 2025. The Fox Corporation AVOD platform has been serving viewers in Mexico since 2020. It expanded to Central America in 2022.