Amuz Distribution has signed licensing deals with Česká televize in the Czech Republic and Pro Plus in Slovenia for two of its sketch programs.

Česká televize picked up five seasons of LOL 😉 ComediHa!, including season 12, which will be going into production in spring 2025. The scripted comedy series features non-verbal sketches in which a variety of characters evolve in different scenarios.

Pro Plus acquired 100 episodes of Just for Laughs Gags, a non-dialogue variety sketch show in which a Québec-based troupe uses the city as its stage and the inhabitants as its characters.

“Amuz Distribution is pleased that two of our most popular comedy sketch programs are reaching into Eastern Europe,” said Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer at Amuz Distribution. “LOL 😉 ComediHa! and JFL Gags have aired in many territories, and these two deals truly help our mission of ‘Keeping the World Feeling Good.’”

Zoé Crabtree, director of acquisitions and sales at Amuz, added, “We are very happy that our partners Česká televize and Pro Plus have acquired these two hilarious programs. Their audiences are sure to enjoy many hours of laughter!”