The number of scripted titles produced in Europe fell by 6 percent last year, according to a new report from the European Audiovisual Observatory.

The report also found a 6 percent slide in the number of episodes produced and a 3 percent decrease in the volume of hours. High-end series, of 13 episodes or fewer per season, were down 2 percent, the report adds.

Across the EU member states, the U.K., Norway and Switzerland, 1,200 titles were produced in 2023, encompassing 23,000 episodes and 14,000 hours. Telenovelas/soaps dominate, accounting for 61 percent of hours produced. Some 58 percent of all titles were series of 13 episodes or fewer per season.

In terms of high-end series, the U.K. leads with 159 titles produced, followed by Germany (119), France (92), Italy (58) and Spain (58). The top commissioners of series with 13 episodes or less are BBC, Netflix, Amazon, ZDF and ARD.

Pubcasters are crucial to Europe’s scripted commissioning landscape, ordering 55 percent of titles and 39 percent of hours in 2023. Commercial broadcasters commissioned 31 percent and global streamers 14 percent.

Co-productions made up 10 percent of all TV fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023. On average, over 100 TV fiction co-productions are produced in Europe each year.