The Roku Channel has secured exclusive U.S. streaming rights to X Games Aspen and another X Games event taking place next summer.

The X Games will be featured on The Roku Channel’s recently launched Roku Sports Channel. Roku has also rolled out an X Games TV FAST channel and will create a dedicated X Games Zone for fans with programming highlights, clips, interviews, archival content and more. X Games Aspen takes place from January 23 to 25. More details about the summer event will be released at a later date.

“This partnership with X Games is the perfect marriage between content and distribution—more than half of The Roku Channel’s monthly FAST audience is between the ages of 18 and 49, and the X Games have built a lifestyle brand that sits right at the intersection of sports and youth culture,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports at Roku Media. “We look forward to using the reach of Roku to make these competitions—and the athletes at the heart of it all—accessible to millions of viewers for free.”

“As the new CEO of X Games, I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with Roku, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our athletes and fans,” said Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games. “This collaboration ensures that the world’s premier action sports events will reach a broader audience while celebrating the brilliance, creativity, and passion of the incredible athletes who make the X Games the ultimate stage for action sports.”