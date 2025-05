ADVERTISEMENT

Tubi’s adult animated comedy Breaking Bear has added Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals) and Josh Gad (Frozen) as voice actors.

Breaking Bear follows a dysfunctional family of law-breaking bears who embark on journeys to stop frackers, mobsters and wolf packs from destroying their home. The series parodies various mob-driven shows like The Sopranos by adding Yogi Bear-adjacent elements.

“With Brendan, Sarah, Annie, Elizabeth and Josh, we have an incredible cast of series regulars,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Breaking Bear is our wild, no-holds-barred send-up of classic mob sagas—from Scarface to Goodfellas—as a dysfunctional crew of bears crash headfirst into the world of crime, all in a desperate bid to save their forest. It’s bold, it’s chaotic, and we’re here for every outrageous second.”

Breaking Bear is created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia) and produced by Evoke Entertainment (Creepshow, Twelve Forever, and Day of the Dead) and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California, Unidentified).

The executive producers include DeLonge (Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker), Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), and Bradford Bricken (Twelve Forever). Fraser, Gellar and Gad are also executive producers with Julien Nitzberg, who also serves as showrunner.