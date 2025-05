ADVERTISEMENT

David Eilenberg is exiting his content post at Roku Media to return to ITV America.

As creative director, the ex-head of content at Roku Media will lead ITV America’s overall creative direction across a slate of unscripted series, including formats, docs, digital content and more. He will work closely with David George, CEO of ITV America, to whom he reports; Adam Sher, president of ITV America, and Danielle Bibbo, chief business officer.

The appointment comes amid a restructuring at ITV America, combining individual production labels under a single development head.

“David comes back with a wealth of knowledge and insight in tech and a deeper understanding of our clients at a data-driven level that will help us unlock a very complex marketplace,” said George. “He’s a big part of ITV America’s secret sauce: he knows what works, he knows what’s next and, most importantly, he knows how to have fun doing it. Alongside Adam’s ability to create and elevate opportunity, and Danielle’s business acumen, we’re getting the band back together. I’m even more excited than when Rage Against the Machine reunited.”

Eilenberg added, “I’m so proud to have been part of Roku’s success story, including doubling the size of the Roku Channel as it became the fastest-growing service in all of streaming. At the same time, I’m overwhelmed with excitement to return home to ITV, its best-in-class teams, and the creative process that’s ultimately where my heart lies. It’s become a new world in a short time, and I can’t wait to help bring the next wave of hit television, digital, and branded content to life.”

Sher said, “Hit shows start with great ideas, but today it’s more important than ever to find and cultivate extraordinary talent and breakthrough IP to drive unique opportunities that excite buyers and brands. Having my partner in crime back and working in tandem frees us up to do our best work alongside our amazing team. David’s experience at a major platform these last four years will help set ITV America apart as a uniquely valuable partner to our buyers with an uncommon insight into our audiences. We’re all beyond thrilled to welcome David back home.”