Police Drama MIU404 Leads June’s Social Wit List

MIU404, a police drama series that launched on TBS in Japan on June 26, received the most attention on Instagram of all the new series that premiered last month, per The WIT.

Centering on the Mobile Investigative Unit (known as “MIU”) of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department that attempts to solve cases within 24 hours, MIU404 picked up 237,000 Instagram followers. The series stars the Instagram-famous actors Gen Hoshino (1.4 million), Go Ayano (1.2 million) and Kenshi Okada (762,000).

In second place with 156,000 followers is Guerreros 2020, which airs on Canal 5 (Televisa) in Mexico. The local adaptation of the game-show format Esto es Guerra, in which two teams of three young and beautiful contestants engage in physical and intellectual challenges, features TV host Nicola Porcella (1.8 million), reality TV star Luis “Potro” Caballero (994,000) and TV host Macky Gonzalez (690,000).

I-LAND, taking the third spot with 150,000 followers, is a talent-reality series that follows the journey of young artists who train to become the future stars of K-Pop in South Korea. The Mnet show is hosted by actor Min Namkoong (1 million) and features guest celebrities as mentors, such as rapper Zico (4.6 million) and singer Rain (1.8 million).

Jorge Javier Vázques (816,000 followers) hosts the fourth-place program La casa fuerte (Keep the Safe), a reality series pitting several teams of two celebrities living in a villa against each other that airs on Telecinco in Spain. The show has 142,000 followers, while stars Oriana Marzoli and Iván González claim 1.9 million and 1 million, respectively.

Rounding out the top five is Hulu’s Love, Victor (86,000 followers), which bowed on the platform in the U.S. in its entirety on June 17. The teen series, based on the movie Love, Simon, centers on a high school student on his own journey of self-discovery and struggling with his sexual orientation. It stars Michael Cimino (226,000), George Sear (123,000) and Ana Ortiz (105,000).

With 60,000 new followers for sixth place is the Australian adaptation of Big Brother that airs on Seven and is hosted by Sonia Kruger, who has 224,000 followers. It’s followed in the seventh spot by Got Talent Uruguay (46,000), which airs on Canal 10 and features singer Agustín Casanova (2.7 million), actress Claudia Fernández (234,000) and radio host Orlando Petinatti (230,000) as judges.

In eighth with 38,000 followers is Gençliğim Eyvah (My Youth), a romantic comedy that bowed on ATV in Turkey on June 15. It follows two young men who return from Italy to a small district in Istanbul—to escape debts and to try and find one of their fathers—who end up falling in love with local girls. Ekin Mert Daymaz (1.8 million), Burak Tozkoparan (1.4 million) and Elif Doğan (465,000) star.

We Want More (37,000 followers), which airs on SBS6 in the Netherlands, earned ninth place. The singing competition is hosted by Johnny de Mol (499,000) and Wendy van Dijk (434,000).

Claiming the last spot on the list is ESPN FC Show (34,000 followers), a talk show combining humor, sports and current events in the form of a laid-back discussion that bowed on ESPN 2 in Latin American on June 15. It’s hosted by Alejandro Fantino (372,000).

