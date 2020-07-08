Thursday, July 9, 2020
Video: Reed MIDEM’s Laurine Garaude on MIPCOM 2020 Plans

Laurine Garaude, the director of the television division at Reed MIDEM, spoke to Anna Carugati, World Screen’s group editorial director, via video conference about “getting back to business” with a hybrid physical and digital program for this year’s MIPCOM and MIPJunior.

 

In this video interview, Garaude outlines some of the provisions the organizer is putting in place to ensure that attendees can have a safe, and fruitful, MIPCOM. “From A to Z, we want to provide a client journey that is safe, secure, as well as a very good experience,” she tells World Screen. Garaude also touches on the plans for MIPJunior, including extended online screening opportunities.

 











