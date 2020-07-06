WarnerMedia Promotes Priya Dogra for EMEA, AsiaPac Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Priya Dogra has been appointed president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks for EMEA and AsiaPac, replacing Giorgio Stock, who stepped down at the end of June.

For the time being, Dogra will continue her responsibilities as executive VP of strategy and corporate development for WarnerMedia.

With her added responsibilities, Dogra will report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks.

Dogra will have executive oversight and responsibility for programming, advertising, distribution and operations of the WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, which include the basic Turner and premium HBO networks in Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Dogra will share responsibility for the kids’ business in EMEA and AsiaPac with Tom Ascheim, who was recently named president of global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros.

Dogra has been with the company since 2009.

Zeiler said: “Priya is a world-class executive who has been driving WarnerMedia’s overall corporate growth initiatives and in particular our direct-to-consumer-strategy internationally. Her leadership, passion and knowledge of our international businesses will make an immediate impact on our organization. She is a great addition to my leadership team and to our EMEA and APAC businesses.”

Dogra said: “I am excited to take on this role particularly now as we refocus our efforts to connect our beloved brands and high-quality content directly with consumers around the world. I look forward to working closely with Gerhard, our broader leadership team and the EMEA and APAC organizations to strategically position us for continued success in a highly competitive marketplace.”