Giorgio Stock Exiting WarnerMedia

Giorgio Stock is stepping down from his role as president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales for EMEA and AsiaPac at the end of this month.

Until a successor is named, Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer at WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks, will assume the role on an interim basis.

“Over the past few months, Gerhard and I have been talking about my desire to look for new opportunities,” said Stock. “Given the strength of the business in EMEA and APAC, the time is now right for me to move on. It has been a privilege to be associated with some of the industry’s most iconic brands. What a thrilling ride it has been bringing our exceptional content to ever-growing audiences powered by new digital platforms. I am particularly proud of how we have been able to raise the profile of our local original productions and tap into the amazing stories and voices that EMEA and APAC have to offer. In a world that in places appears to be isolating, it has been exciting to celebrate both the diversity and the shared experiences that our great stories from across the world can tell. It is a fitting moment for me to express my gratitude to Gerhard and my team, step back, listen and reflect on a new purpose for my next chapter.”

Zeiler noted: “I thank Giorgio for his outstanding achievements in his more than seven years with Turner and WarnerMedia. Giorgio created a culture that focused on teamwork and execution excellence. He encouraged the team to take content risks and invest in original programs, many of them award-winning. He repositioned the brands and improved both the operational and financial quality of the company significantly. With the same passion and precision, last year he took on the task of integrating HBO and Turner into WarnerMedia. Thanks to Giorgio, WarnerMedia EMEA and APAC is today a strong and future-oriented media company. He has been an incredibly valuable voice within the senior team. Giorgio will be missed, and I wish him the very best for his future endeavors!”