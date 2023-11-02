MIPCOM Video Highlight: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Gerhard Zeiler

In a wide-ranging conversation with World Screen’s Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at the Palais, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Gerhard Zeiler used his MIPCOM keynote to talk about the strengths of the “one-company” mindset and was joined on stage by Leah Hooper Rosa to share the European expansion plans for Max.

Zeiler’s was the first Media Mastermind keynote of this year’s market. Addressing the integration of the Warner Bros. and Discovery businesses, Zeiler noted: “We set ourselves three goals 18 months ago. One: What is the mission of Warner Bros. Discovery? The second was to execute this integration as fast and as efficiently as possible. The third goal was to create a new culture of these two distinctive companies.”