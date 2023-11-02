BBC Studios Bolsters Teams Across Benelux, Nordics & MENA

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has made a series of appointments, including a new hire and promotions, for key markets such as Benelux, the Nordics, MENA and elsewhere.

Bram Husken has been appointed to the newly created role of VP for Benelux, responsible for the P&L across the territory. He will lead on commercial strategy and delivery of best value and commercial returns from the BBC-branded services and content sales opportunities in these markets. Based in Amsterdam, Husken reports to Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer, executive VP for EMEA key markets. Husken most recently served as VP of content distribution and management for Benelux, Nordics and RCIS at Paramount Global.

Hale Mouritz has been promoted to the newly created position of director of programming for Western Europe for services in Benelux and Nordics. Mouritz will lead the Benelux and Nordics Programming teams, leading the editorial and content strategy and scheduling initiatives for BBC-branded services in the regions, as well as spearheading the brand and awareness growth of BBC Studios’ local presence. Mouritz, also based in Amsterdam, joined BBC Studios in Amsterdam in June 2021 as head of programming for Western Europe.

In another promotion, Andrea Raman has been elevated to business development director for Nordics, MENA and Turkey, responsible for the distribution partnerships of BBC Studios-branded services within these regions. Based in London, Raman will also lead the development of new business and commercial strategic partnerships, curating packages of BBC brands and content with third-party partnerships. Raman joined BBC Studios earlier this year.

Responsibilities held previously by Simon Cottle, VP of affiliate sales for Western Europe, who is set to retire this year, will be split regionally between Husken and Raman within their new roles.

Tindall said, “Bram Husken is a strategic and talented leader who brings local expertise in the Benelux, I’m pleased that he is going to be leading our efforts in the region as we look to develop the BBC Studios brands and future portfolio in Benelux. Bram’s appointment, alongside the well-deserved promotions of Hale Mouritz and Andrea Raman, is vital for the EMEA business as we look to maximize value from our branded services and grow our major customer relationships in the territories across all our lines of business. Harnessing their expertise will enable us to unlock new business opportunities and achieve our growth ambitions in the regions.”