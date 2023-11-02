Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils AsiaPac Leadership Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery has made several appointments to its AsiaPac leadership team under James Gibbons, the company’s recently installed president for the region.

Tony Qiu will serve as general manager for Greater China and Southeast Asia, based out of Singapore. His remit includes Southeast Asia, China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Based in Mumbai, Arjun Nohwar has been named general manager for South Asia. Magdalene Ew has been tapped as head of content for streaming in the region. Also in Singapore, Lynn Ng will oversee content at the networks. Shonali Bedi has been appointed head of strategy, partnerships and insights. Content licensing for Southeast Asia, India and Korea falls under Jae Chang. Masami Takahashi, country manager and head of studios in Japan, is retiring and will exit the role in March 2024. Warner Bros. Discovery will soon begin recruiting for a general manager for Japan.

The team in Singapore also includes Daniel Tan, who expands his remit to head of marketing, reporting to Patrizio Spagnoletto, global chief marketing officer for direct-to-consumer. Kurt Rieder continues as head of theatrical distribution in AsiaPac, reporting to Andrew Cripps, president of international theatrical distribution. Jason Monteiro continues as AsiaPac streaming lead, reporting to JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games.

“Culturally, demographically and economically, AsiaPac is the most diverse region, with more than half of the world’s population and a mix of developed and emerging markets,” Gibbons said. “There are significant growth opportunities here, and I have every confidence that this leadership and our talented teams have the expertise, skills and ambition to drive optimum value across our globally renowned portfolio.”