Priya Dogra to Depart Warner Bros. Discovery

Priya Dogra, president and managing director for EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), is planning to exit her role later this year.

Dogra has been with the company nearly 14 years, having held roles such as head of mergers and acquisitions for Time Warner and head of strategy and corporate development for WarnerMedia.

Gerhard Zeiler, president of international for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a memo to staff: “I appreciate this news will come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure. Priya is a hugely popular leader and is familiar to many of you…

“I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012, and she is a world-class executive whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content.

“I want to take this moment to give my sincere thanks to Priya for her exceptional and unwavering leadership, professionalism and dedication which has driven the success of our incredible network and streaming brands, TV series, films and games, delivering growth in a complex and continuously changing region.”

Going forward, the EMEA leadership team will report directly Zeiler.