Banijay Unveils New Brand Identity as ESG Deal Closes

Having finalized its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, Banijay has unveiled its new brand identity and an expanded portfolio of more than 88,000 hours of content.

Banijay now owns more than 120 production labels across 22 territories. The majority of the production labels will retain their original identities. Banijay Rights continues to lead distribution activities, while all territory-level holding companies will switch to Banijay. Total pro-forma revenue of the combined group for 2019 reached about €2.7 billion.

Marco Bassetti leads the combined group as CEO, with Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group, exiting the company at the end of this week.

“The close of this unique deal represents the joining of two businesses built on entrepreneurialism, creativity and people,” Bassetti said. “Aligned in thinking, and approach, we now stand together as the world’s largest international content creation and distribution group. Expanding our catalog and investment in high-quality, multi-genre IP, extending our footprint significantly, and welcoming a number of new world-class creatives, we hope to become a go-to for clients, and home for the best talent to create the most innovative and fresh scripted and non-scripted programming. With newfound scale and increased strength in the industry, we are excited by the path ahead. I’d like to finish by thanking Sophie for her ongoing support and hard work in such a challenging year.”

On the new brand identity, Bassetti noted, “The acquisition of Endemol Shine Group marks a major gear shift for our business and that had to be represented in our branding. We now have an unrivaled global reach, an abundance of high-quality, multi-genre titles, and some of the best creative entrepreneurs in the world. Celebrating our values, the significant breadth of our new offering and our continued investment in innovative IP, the simple, yet effective branding, provides standout alongside versatility, and we hope in years to come, our B will act as a beacon for ground-breaking storymaking and a stamp of excellence.”