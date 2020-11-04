Netflix’s Emily in Paris Leads October’s Social Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, has picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in October, according to The WIT.

The comedy-drama, which has accumulated 1 million Instagram followers since its debut on Netflix on October 2, centers on the titular twenty-something from the American Midwest who moves to Paris to bring an American point of view to a French marketing firm. Star Collins boasts 21.4 million followers on Instagram.

In second place with 141,000 followers, Top Gamers Academy is a reality competition series that sees 21 video game enthusiasts divided into three teams. They live together in an academy where they try to reach the professional level, led by famous captain YouTubers El Rubius (13.3 million followers), Willyrex (7 million) and TheGrefg (5.7 million).

Maskarad, boasting 124,000 Instagram followers for third, sees two teams of celebrities having to guess the identities of five masked celebrities who deliver flamboyant song performances. (Editor’s note: There has been a copyright dispute about this show, which Ukraine’s 1+1 maintains is based on the Romanian entertainment series Mysteries in the Spotlight.) The show features singers Natalia Mogilevskaya (1.3 million followers) and Monatik (2.5 million), choreographer Vlad Yama (534,000) and producer PTP (1.9 million).

Sadakatsiz premiered on Kanal D in Turkey on October 7 and has since picked up 105,000 Instagram followers. The local adaptation of the British drama series Doctor Foster centers on a trusted female GP whose life is transformed when she suspects her husband has been having an affair. The series stars Eren Vurdem (1.7 million followers), Cansu Dere (1.6 million), Melis Sezen (634,000) and Caner Cindoruk (489,000).

Rounding out the top five with 78,000 followers, Bem me Quer (Beloved) follows Maria Rita, a young farmer who moves to a big city in search of her origins and falls in love with David, a lawyer from the city’s wealthiest family. Kelly Bailey (866,000 followers), José Condessa (244,000) and Bárbara Branco (184,000) star in the telenovela, which premiered on TVI in Portugal on October 26.

In sixth place, the AMC series The Walking Dead: World Beyond (77,000 followers) centers on two young female protagonists, focusing on the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse. The cast of The Walking Dead spin-off includes Nico Tortorella (651,000), Nicolas Cantu (377,000) and Annet Mahendru (33,600).

Grand Army, taking the seventh spot with 57,000 followers on Instagram, features new faces Odessa A’zion (339,000 followers), Maliq Johnson (66,300) and Odley Jean (58,000). In the Netflix title, five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world.

Şeref Sözü (Promise of Honor) claims 55,000 Instagram followers since debuting on Show TV in Turkey last month. The romantic series tells the story of Cihan Adabeyli, a young heir to a wealthy family, whose life is turned upside down when he must honor a promise he made to a man who saved his life. Tolgahan Sayışman (2 million followers), Aras Aydın (557,000) and Öykü Çelik (370,000) star.

Brzydula 2, is the sequel to the telenovela Brzydula, a local adaptation of the scripted format Betty la Fea. Picking up ten years later, Ula is now a successful businesswoman, wife and mother. Julia Kamińska, who has 204,000 followers, stars.

Taking the final spot on October’s Social Wit List, Game dos Clones (39,000) is a Brazilian adaptation of the dating format Game of Clones. Having premiered on Record TV on October 30, it sees a singleton create a digital avatar representing his or her perfect type before moving into a house for a week with seven potential matches who all have the same look. The adaptation is hosted by TV personality Sabrina Sato (28.7 million followers).

