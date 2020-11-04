Thursday, November 5, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Hasbro Appoints Laurel J. Richie to Board

Hasbro Appoints Laurel J. Richie to Board

Kristin Brzoznowski 20 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Hasbro has appointed Laurel J. Richie, former president of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), as an independent director to its board of directors.

Richie served as president of the WNBA from May 2011 to November 2015. Prior to that, she served as chief marketing officer of Girl Scouts of the United States of America from 2008 to 2011. Previously, she held various positions at Ogilvy & Mather, including senior partner and executive group director and founding member of the agency’s diversity advisory board.

“Laurel is a highly accomplished executive whose extraordinary marketing and brand-management skills, combined with her deep passion for diversity and inclusion, make her a tremendous addition to Hasbro’s board of directors,” said Hasbro’s chairman and CEO, Brian Goldner. “We welcome her to our existing talented board.”

“Laurel has been a trailblazer throughout her esteemed career and her proven leadership and sense of purpose will be a valuable asset to Hasbro’s board,” said Ted Philip, Hasbro’s lead independent director.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

World Screen @ 35: In the Beginning

As World Screen marks its 35th anniversary in this most unusual and challenging year, we realize how much information, edification, entertainment and distraction—vital now to mental health!—television shows have brought us.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.