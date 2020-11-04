Hasbro Appoints Laurel J. Richie to Board

ADVERTISEMENT

Hasbro has appointed Laurel J. Richie, former president of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), as an independent director to its board of directors.

Richie served as president of the WNBA from May 2011 to November 2015. Prior to that, she served as chief marketing officer of Girl Scouts of the United States of America from 2008 to 2011. Previously, she held various positions at Ogilvy & Mather, including senior partner and executive group director and founding member of the agency’s diversity advisory board.

“Laurel is a highly accomplished executive whose extraordinary marketing and brand-management skills, combined with her deep passion for diversity and inclusion, make her a tremendous addition to Hasbro’s board of directors,” said Hasbro’s chairman and CEO, Brian Goldner. “We welcome her to our existing talented board.”

“Laurel has been a trailblazer throughout her esteemed career and her proven leadership and sense of purpose will be a valuable asset to Hasbro’s board,” said Ted Philip, Hasbro’s lead independent director.