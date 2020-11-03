UCP’s Dawn Olmstead Named CEO of Anonymous Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Anonymous Content has tapped Dawn Olmstead, previously president of NBCUniversal’s Universal Cable Productions (UCP), to be the company’s new CEO.

At UCP, Olmstead was the only solo female head of a traditional TV studio overseeing both scripted and unscripted content. In addition to Olmstead’s appointment, Anonymous Content has promoted David Levine, who was president of TV, to serve as chief creative officer, reporting to Olmstead. In his expanded role, Levine will oversee all aspects of creative development and execution across the company.

Olmstead said: “I am absolutely honored to join Anonymous Content in building the premium home for visionary storytellers worldwide. Steve Golin built a special place that cultivates emerging and established talent, a company that is a cultural leader, that values innovation and creative expression through all forms of entertainment, from branded content, film, and television, to acting, writing, directing and more. I had the privilege of working with Steve and more recently with David Levine and the rest of the incredible team at Anonymous Content. I have seen firsthand the impact of Steve’s fearless and soulful influence on this truly unique company that seamlessly integrates top-tier talent management with premium content creation. I look forward to all that our future holds for Anonymous, and I’m thrilled to help guide that journey.”

Laurene Powell Jobs, the founder and president of Emerson Collective, the majority owner of Anonymous Content, said: “Dawn is an accomplished leader who will usher in a new and exciting chapter for Anonymous by focusing on powerful content and stories that speak to this moment. She is not only entrepreneurial, strategic, and a producer at heart, she also embodies the soul of Anonymous Content—original, ambitious, boundary-pushing. Dawn is a champion of diverse storytellers and emerging voices whose work will continue to enrich our culture and excite audiences. And together with David and the formidable team at Anonymous, she will build on the legacy of its beloved founder, our friend Steve Golin, while stewarding the company into a new era of exquisite storytelling.”

Powell Jobs added: “David is a brilliant creative leader with impeccable taste and a fierce intellect. Since joining the company, David has injected passion and purpose into the Anonymous slate, and during a challenging year—for Anonymous and us all—his energy has been a stabilizing, inspiring force.”